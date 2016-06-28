‘Game of Thrones’ season finale draws series’ highest ratings

“Game of Thrones” continues to rule.

The season 6 finale of the HBO hit drew the series’ highest ratings ever, attracting an audience of 8.9 million. The episode drew nearly 800,000 more viewers over last season’s finale.

Meanwhile, ABC’s Sunday night game show lineup seems to be a winner in the ratings. The network’s three-hour block of “Celebrity Family Feud,” “The $100,000 Pyramid” hosted by Michael Strahan and “Match Game” starring Massapequa native Alec Baldwin easily beat its competition on the other broadcast networks.

“Pyramid” was the peak performer of the trio, drawing nearly 8 million viewers.