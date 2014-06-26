Gary Oldman on 'Jimmy Kimmel': 'I am profoundly, profoundly sorry...'

Gary Oldman tried to diffuse the controversy generated by comments made to Playboy by apologizing Wednesday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" -- a long cri de coeur that disavowed a whole range of observations (about Mel Gibson, "political correctness" and Jews) which were quite obviously idiotic and bizarrely out of sync with anything anyone in the world is apparently talking about these days. "Especially to younger fans I should be an example and an inspiration and I'm an [expletive] and I should know better."

Kimmel instantly punctures the moment, however: "I'm so surprised you call your fans 'Team Oldman.' " (What's especailly peculiar about this clip is that it concludes with a billboard from "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" -- a commercial! So, in the end, everything really is just about ticket sales.)

Here's a good Washington Post blog that lays out the oddity of this whole Oldman controversy.