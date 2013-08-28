George Eads of 'CSI' takes leave of absence

George Eads won't be on the case on "CSI" for a while. The actor, who has played crime-scene investigator Nick Stokes on the CBS drama since it premiered in 2000, is taking a leave of absence of undetermined length, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trade publication reported that his decision followed a heated exchange with a pregnant writer for the show and that he was unhappy with the creative direction of his character. He will appear in the first three episodes of the season, which premieres Sept. 25, before leaving, the publication reports.