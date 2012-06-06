George Lopez lightens up 'Take Me Out,' new dating show
THE SHOW "Take Me Out"
WHEN | WHERE Thursday at 8 p.m. on Fox/5
WHAT IT'S ABOUT George Lopez-hosted dating game show in which 30 women are lined up at podiums and asked to choose whether they want to date a bachelor who's trotted out for their inspection. If they don't like the guy, they press a button and the light goes out on their podium. Final round is the guy's -- he picks a finalist to go out on a date from multiple ladies who may have chosen him. Fox didn't have a review copy but did send out a nine-minute clip for my inspection.
MY SAY Of tonight's two Fox dating shows, this one appears to be the better bet -- which is not exactly a resounding endorsement (see "The Choice" review above). But at least "Take Me Out" has plenty of energy and camp; you can even picture (I did) viewers hooting at their TV set, or maybe throwing a half-eaten hot dog at it. That's called "engagement," and "engagement" is usually a good thing in TV. Usually. In the clip, Lopez cracks a few groaners -- "will it be lust or bust?" -- but that appears to be part of "Take Me Out's" cheesy charm.
BOTTOM LINE A brief clip was certainly entertaining. How's the full show? You're on your own there, friend.
PARTIAL GRADE C+