George Lopez lightens up 'Take Me Out,' new dating show

THE SHOW "Take Me Out"

WHEN | WHERE Thursday at 8 p.m. on Fox/5

WHAT IT'S ABOUT George Lopez-hosted dating game show in which 30 women are lined up at podiums and asked to choose whether they want to date a bachelor who's trotted out for their inspection. If they don't like the guy, they press a button and the light goes out on their podium. Final round is the guy's -- he picks a finalist to go out on a date from multiple ladies who may have chosen him. Fox didn't have a review copy but did send out a nine-minute clip for my inspection.

MY SAY Of tonight's two Fox dating shows, this one appears to be the better bet -- which is not exactly a resounding endorsement (see "The Choice" review above). But at least "Take Me Out" has plenty of energy and camp; you can even picture (I did) viewers hooting at their TV set, or maybe throwing a half-eaten hot dog at it. That's called "engagement," and "engagement" is usually a good thing in TV. Usually. In the clip, Lopez cracks a few groaners -- "will it be lust or bust?" -- but that appears to be part of "Take Me Out's" cheesy charm.

BOTTOM LINE A brief clip was certainly entertaining. How's the full show? You're on your own there, friend.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PARTIAL GRADE C+