Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis among Golden Globes presenters

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the first batch of presenters set to take the stage when the Golden Globes return to NBC on Jan. 10.

They include: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, "Blonde" nominee Ana de Armas, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Globes winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez of "Pose," Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tracy Morgan.

Pianist, composer and producer Chloe Flower, who recently performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, is confirmed to perform at the show. The Sony Music artist will release a new song titled “Golden Hour” that is said to be “inspired by her upcoming appearance,” according to the HFPA.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host this year's ceremony from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.