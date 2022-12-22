'Groucho & Cavett' review: Portrait of a very special friendship

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Early in the summer of 1961, a young writer for "Tonight Starring Jack Paar" went to the funeral of playwright, humorist and writer of Marx Brothers' musicals, George S. Kaufman. There he met America's (arguably) greatest living comedian. By then, Groucho Marx was in his 70s, and Dick Cavett was just starting out. Nevertheless, an enduring friendship was born that day, which continued when Groucho — who died in 1977 at the age of 86 — guest-hosted "Tonight," and Cavett (now 86) had his own highly-regarded talk show on ABC, from 1969 to 1975. This "American Masters" is a portrait of that unique (and uniquely funny) collaboration.



MY SAY Long after he was host of "You Bet Your Life" and long (long) after his then-classic movie career had ended, Groucho Marx was a late-night talk show habitué. He often turned up on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," but as "Groucho & Cavett '' establishes, the more memorable visits were to the rival late-night destination that aired on ABC.

Why is quickly self-evident. On "Cavett," he was allowed to indulge without being self-indulgent, even if the line between both did appear to be a fine one at times. Here he could perform entire versions of signature songs, like "Hooray for Captain Spaulding" and "Lydia the Tattooed Lady." He could discuss ideas and literature, including his own literary output (as a writer for The New Yorker.) He could reminiscence, kvetch, reflect, tell jokes and talk about world affairs.

Cavett allowed Groucho to be Groucho, and Groucho returned the favor. Interviewing someone like him couldn't have been easy, but Cavett made it seem effortless. He knew when to ask questions, and when to listen. He also knew when to laugh and when not to; Marx obviously appreciated the distinction because, as he complains here, after half a century of telling jokes, people laughed at everything he said. They took each other seriously and mutual respect like this has a way of bringing out the best in professional entertainers. It certainly did here.

This "Masters" is in fact an exploration of two distinct styles through a single lens, although Marx does get the much wider angle. That was inevitable: Groucho had spent a lifetime entertaining and wasn't about to stop, especially when there were cameras and a receptive host as witness. His style of humor dated from the earliest days of the 20th century, but owed a certain allegiance to Mark Twain too, most notably, the adroit turn of phrase. His specialties were the lightning quick comeback and puns — lots and lots of those. (Example: "What hotel room are you in," Marx once asked Cavett, who replied "485." Groucho: "Sounds like a cannibal story.")

But by the late '60s and early '70s, the last wisps of vaudeville were disappearing, while Groucho collaborator/songwriters Yip Harburg and Harry Ruby were nearly forgotten. It was left to someone like Cavett (who interviewed both) to celebrate them and to celebrate Groucho before he suffered the same fate. Watching this program, you can almost see Cavett holding on to that past before it's gone for good. He knows something precious is about to be lost forever, and the role of a network talk show host is to at least try to preserve some part of it.

Indeed, that's the pleasure of "Groucho & Cavett," and the poignancy too.

BOTTOM LINE Groucho Marx and Dick Cavett have each earned his own "American Masters" portrait, but until those come along, this two-birds-with-one-stone approach suffices nicely.



