Harry Styles, Will Ferrell to guest on James Corden's final show

English singer Harry Styles and comedian Will Ferrell will be the final guests on CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on the talk show's closing broadcast early Friday, April 28, from 12:37 to 1:37 a.m.

Styles, who held a weeklong musical residence on the show in 2017, had lost a game of “Tattoo Roulette” on it in December 2015 and received a tattoo of the show’s logo on his arm.

Ferrell was one of the show’s first guests, appearing during its premiere week in March 2015. Twelve-time Emmy Award winner Corden had announced in April 2022 that he would be retiring from the show a year later.