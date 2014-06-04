HBO to air 'Band of Brothers' on Friday, 70th anniversary of D-Day

Here's a real treat for someone who has all day to sit in front of a TV set on Friday -- and seriously, this would not be a waste of time: HBO is airing the entire 10-part 2001 classic, "Band of Brothers," from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. And of course, if you'd rather not, just check it out at HBO Go -- it's all there in all its glory, too. This really is however a wonderful series, and a great binge project, too.

Per HBO program notes, "B of B" is the story of "Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army. Starting with their rigorous training in Georgia in 1942, it recounts the achievements of the elite rifle company, which parachuted into France early on D-Day morning, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and captured Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest at Berchtesgaden. Based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s acclaimed book of the same name, 'Band of Brothers'' chronicles a unit that took 150 percent casualties and became true American heroes."