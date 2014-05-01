History Channel's 'The Vikings' finale: A clip invasion

As a friendly TV Zone reminder, the HIstory Channel's (pretty good) scripted series, "The Vikings," wraps its second season Thursday night, and if you head to the jump... we've got a few clips that should offer a flavor of what to expect.

And yes, "Vikings" - -a big departure and risk for THC -- has been a success for the network.. Quickly, here's the through-line, gratis THC:

“The Lord’s Prayer” – May 1st at 10 p.m Ragnar and King Horik return to Kattegat and the final showdown between two Viking leaders is at hand. Ragnar has placed his trust in those who have stood by him and now the time has come for new alliances to be made.

(App readers, watch here: http://nwsdy.li/1i6zMRX)