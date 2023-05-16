Hoda Kotb says daughter 'doing much better' after health scare

“Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb is assuring fans that her youngest daughter is recovering well following a health scare that had put the now 4-year-old Hope in an intensive care unit earlier this year.

"Hope's doing much better, much better," Kotb, 58, told People magazine Monday at the Webby Awards in Manhattan, where the veteran journalist won for Podcasts, Interview/Talk Show, for NBC Audio’s “Making Space with Hoda Kotb.” “I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."

Kotb, the adoptive mother of daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, had revealed on March 6 on her NBC morning show that Hope had been “in the ICU [at Weill Cornell Medicine] for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," adding "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. … And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy.” Kotb has not revealed the specific health issue.

Hope, she reiterated to People on Monday, "is a happy child which is the most important thing to me,” and big sister Haley was being supportive. "We have figured out kind of a rhythm and life throws all kinds of curveballs at you and it's sort of, like, what do you do with it — and it's funny because no matter what you go through, if you look over to the left or over to the right, someone else is going through something much more difficult."

“So,” she concluded, "we say count our blessings, let's move forward, let's have a real fun summer and let's just keep it rolling.”

Sunday, on Mother’s Day, Kotb posted six photos of herself, her own mother and the two girls, writing, “Happy mother’s day! Hopey and Haley — you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming — a mother. And to my mom — nothing was even possible without your love xoxo.”

Kotb had been absent from “Today” between Feb. 17 and March 6 in order to be with Hope throughout her daughter's hospitalization and recovery.