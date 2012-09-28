'Homicide's' Richard Belzer at Cinema Arts

BOOK 'EM, BELZER Homicide" and "Law & Order: SVU" star Richard Belzer makes a special appearance Oct. 10 at Huntington's Cinema Arts Centre. At 7:30 p.m., Belzer will screen his favorite "SVU" episode and other clips, take audience questions and sign his new book, "Dead Wrong: Straight Facts on the Country's Most Controversial Cover-Ups." Info at cinemaartscentre.org/ events.

BEATLES ON 'TOUR' The Beatles' 1967 TV special "Magical Mystery Tour" will be screened in restored form Oct. 7 at 1 and 7 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre. Hosting the show: the Long Island guys behind the Internet radio podcast Fab 4 Free 4 All. More at cinemaartscentre.org/events.

WALLFLOWERS ON WEB The Wallflowers with Jakob Dylan offer a live online concert Thursday at 9 p.m. after taping "Late Show With David Letterman." Attend at cbs.com/liveonletterman.

JOHNNY CARSON ANNIVERSARY Monday marks 50 years since Carson took over hosting NBC's "Tonight Show," so the Internet is celebrating. Carnac the Magnificent plays backward Q&A in a new app at carnac.me. Test yourself on Johnny trivia at facebook.com/heresjohnnygame (which also has vintage video, photos, more). And there's always johnnycarson .com.