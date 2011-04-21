'Idol' Buzz: The ballad of 2 love lives

Even if being an "Idol" finalist doesn't lead to a recording contract, it is apparently good for your love life.

First came the rumors that Casey Abrams was getting cozy with co-contender Haley Reinhart. But two eliminated contestants seem to be pitching woo with more celebrated celebs. Although Pia Toscano laughed at rumors that she and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Mark Ballas were an item and had been seen locking lips while out on a date, the singer, whom Ballas calls "a ridiculously amazing vocalist," will appear on "DWTS" this week, with Ballas and Karina Smirnoff dancing to a Toscano (what else?) ballad.

And though he's out on "Idol," we're guessing that Paul McDonald is far from down. He confessed after his elimination that his new girlfriend is "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed. They met on the red carpet during an "Idol" appearance at the "Red Riding Hood" premiere. When Reed saw McDonald, she blurted out that he was "amazing," adding "I'm blushing, I should go."

After she departed, McDonald, who didn't know who Reed was, asked, "Is she a famous actress or something? I'd probably hang out with her." The rest is history, McDonald said, during an appearance on "Live! With Regis & Kelly."

McDonald has another reason to be excited. According to MTV, he will contribute music to the soundtrack of Peter Facinelli's new independent film, "Loosies." Facinelli, who said McDonald's original music is really inspirational and fits well with his movie, connected with the singer-musician through Reed, his "Twilight" co-star.

"He has a band, and his band stuff is very different then what he was doing on 'American Idol,' " Facinelli said. "I heard him on 'American Idol,' and I thought he was great, but when I heard the band, it's very distinct and has a voice of its own, and I like the originality of it," he explained. "So we'll probably use most of the music from the two albums [recorded under the band names Grand Magnolias and High Tide Blues] he has out now on iTunes."