Jamie Foxx breaks silence; Nick Cannon to sub for him on 'Shazam'

Jamie Foxx has made his first public statement since being hospitalized on April 11 with a still-unspecified malady.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” the “Ray” Oscar winner and “Collateral" and "Django Unchained" star, 55, posted on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. Roughly concurrently, the Fox network announced that Nick Cannon would serve as guest-host when Foxx’s game show “Beat Shazam” returns May 23, with media personality Kelly Osbourne stepping in as guest DJ in place of Foxx’s daughter, Corinne.

“Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the network said on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. Jamie Foxx on his own Instagram Stories reposted the Fox announcement with the comment “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.” Similarly, Corinne Foxx wrote on Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much @nickcannon and @kellyosbourne for filling in this season!”

