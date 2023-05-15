Jamie Foxx, daughter Corinne to host new music game show

Actor Jamie Foxx, who his family says is back home following his mysterious hospitalization April 11, will host a new game show in the upcoming 2023-24 TV season.

The Fox network announced Monday that Oscar winner Foxx, 55, will host and serve as an executive producer of the music guessing-game show “We Are Family,” with his daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host. The two have been the host and DJ, respectively, for another Fox music quiz, “Beat Shazam,” on which entertainer Nick Cannon and media personality Kelly Osbourne will fill in for the absent pair when that show returns May 23.

“We Are Family” will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, the network said. A studio audience composed of 100 contestants will proceed through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly deducing the incognito celebrity.

Celebrities will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and others, the network said. No specific participants were named.

“WE ARE FAMILY coming 2024!” posted Corinne Foxx, 29, on Instagram Monday. “The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can’t wait for this new show!” Jamie Foxx (né Eric Bishop) has not commented publicly.

The best-actor Academy Award winner for "Ray" (2004) was nominated for best supporting actor the same year for “Collateral" and has starred in films including "Django Unchained" (2012) and two Spider-Man movies (2014, 2021). He was in Atlanta shooting the Netflix film “Back in Action” when Corinne Foxx announced in a since-deleted Instagram post April 12 that her father had “experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Following conflicting, anonymously sourced reports last week about the actor’s health, Corinne Foxx on Friday wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” She also teased “an exciting work announcement coming next week …,” evidently referring to the new game show.