Jane Lynch, not Sue Sylvester, on Emmys

'Jane Lynch, Emmy host."

Most assuredly that prospect sounds vastly safer (if less interesting) to the alternative -- "Sue Sylvester, Emmy host" -- and Lynch took pains to suggest that her "Glee" alter ego will in no way (shape or form) make an appearance at this year's Lynch-hosted Fox telecast on Sept. 18. Tracksuits, in other words, will not be a sartorial flourish for this host.

In a conference call the other day, Lynch joked that Sue would be an "explosive" host -- "you would walk away from a show you would never forget, but it would be kind of warlike, angry and vile."

Of her first Emmy host stint, Lynch said, "I want it to be interesting and funny and serve a purpose, which is to honor television and the people in the industry" but it also needs to be "entertaining," and "I'd be lying if I said I didn't hope it would be a splash." Lynch is only the third female host in the Emmys' long history; Angela Lansbury ('93) and Ellen DeGeneres ('05) were the pioneers.

Meanwhile, "Glee" -- nominated for a second consecutive Emmy for outstanding comedy -- will get some sort of plug on the big show. Lynch didn't say precisely what form that would take. "As of now, we're putting together those pieces and pitching a couple of ideas for the 'Glee' cast. I think there will be a 'Glee' appearance."

Of the third "back to basics" season of "Glee," coming Sept. 20, she had this to say: "We'll kind of be following the story lines of the regulars and see where they go, and the particulars of their intimate relationships. With graduation looming ahead, they'll not just be working for the sectionals-regionals-nationals, but what they'll be doing with their lives. It's pretty interesting."