Dozens of firms pull ads from Japanese network over sex scandal linked to its staff and celebrity

TOKYO — Dozens of major Japanese companies have pulled their commercials on Fuji Television amid allegations company officials tried to cover up a sex scandal involving one of the country’s most famous TV hosts.

The scandal centers on Masahiro Nakai, a former member of the super popular male band SMAP and now a popular host at Fuji and other Japanese networks. Nakai has been linked by local media to an alleged sexual assault at a party reportedly arranged by one of Fuji TV's staff.

After the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported in December a 90 million yen ($580,000) settlement between Nakai and a woman over the alleged sexual assault at a 2023 dinner party, the former SMAP star issued a statement acknowledging a settlement over “a trouble,” but he denied using any violence.

News of the scandal did not immediately trigger a flood of pullouts by sponsors. But many apparently started replacing their commercials with public service announcements after a news conference Friday by Fuji TV that triggered criticism that the company was lacking transparency and contrition over the affair.

Major sponsors such as automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp.; cosmetics maker Shiseido; retailer Seven & I Holding Co. and life insurer Meiji Yasuda announced they were pulling ads from Fuji TV. Local media reports said more than 50 companies had done the same.

Nissan said Tuesday that it had pulled its Fuji TV adds and was watching developments before deciding on further steps.

During Friday's news conference, Fuji TV President Koichi Minato apologized and acknowledged his company had not disclosed the problem despite becoming aware of it about six months before the Shukan Bunshun report. Minato said Fuji TV would investigate the case but also said he believed his employees had not done anything wrong.

Fuji Television Network President Koichi Minato speaks during a news conference at the headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Makiko Kosaka

Fuji TV apologized for causing trouble to many advertisers and agencies but declined to disclose details.

The latest edition of Shukan Bunshun, published Thursday, cited an unnamed female Fuji announcer who alleged that the senior company official linked to the 2023 dinner party had arranged other similar parties for Nakai and Fuji TV.

Fuji only publicly announced the inquiry after one of its largest shareholders, Rising Sun Management, criticized the company and demanded a full investigation and appropriate action. Rising Sun is an affiliate of the U.S. investment management firm Dalton Investment.

Japan’s entertainment industry is in the midst of a wave of sexual assault cases, including massive abuses by the now-defunct talent agency Johnny & Associates, which managed SMAP and many other boy bands. In 2023, it admitted to sexual abuse against hundreds of boys and young men by its late founder, entertainment mogul Johnny Kitagawa.