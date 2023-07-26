'Jeopardy!' delays its 'Tournament of Champions' until writers' strike is resolved

The producers of the TV game show “Jeopardy!” say that out of respect for the ongoing labor strikes by actors and screenwriters, they are delaying production of this year’s postseason Tournament of Champions, while also promising new episodes when season 40 begins this fall.

In response to rumors that the show, which employs Writers Guild of America members, would reuse old questions to film new episodes, a “Jeopardy!” spokesperson told Newsday in a statement, “’Jeopardy!’ never had any intention of producing a Tournament of Champions for Season 39 until the strike is resolved. Further, no contestants from Season 39 have been contacted regarding their availability for any postseason tournaments, including the ToC.”

The statement went on to say the show “has a long history with and tremendous respect for the WGA and our writers. We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers. However, just as we did, led by [the late host] Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall to more than 200 affiliate stations nationwide.”

The spokesperson did respond to a follow-up question as to whether this means first-run episodes produced before the strike; episodes yet to be shot, using questions written before the strike; or episodes reusing already aired questions.

The prime-time “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” at least, “will return on ABC this fall with original material written by WGA writers before the strike.”

The rumor came to the forefront Friday when Ray Lalonde, who won $386,000 in a 13-game winning streak this season and qualified for the Tournament of Champions, wrote on the forum Reddit, “There are now credible reports that the producers are making contingency plans to start filming the next season of the show with old and/or recycled material if the [writers guild] strike remains unresolved. … I have informed the show's producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament….”

Other champion players quickly took his stance. “Ray really stuck his neck out there by being the first one,” fellow champ Hannah Wilson, who won $229,801 in an eight-game streak in May, told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “But then there’s kind of an avalanche, … and I’m, like, ‘Well, now they probably can’t do the tournament.’”

Actor Mayim Bialik, who trades hosting duties with Ken Jennings, stepped back from the show after the writers strike began in May.