'Jersey Shore' moving out of Jersey?

The "Jersey Shore" original cast featured, as seen from the top row in 2009, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki," Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and, bottom row, left, Vinny" Guadagnino,, "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. Credit: MTV

By VERNE GAYverne.gay@newsday.com

"Jersey Shore" is coming back, but not to the Jersey Shore.

MTV said Saturday the full cast will return this summer for a 12-episode run, but that they "escape the cold Northeast and find themselves in a new destination."

Perhaps befitting this show, the re-renewal was a no-brainer: Ratings have been scarily good (nearly 5 million watched the first season's Jan. 21 finale), while the cast members have become pop culture mini-phenoms. Like Garbo (or Jay-Z), we know them by one name, sometimes accessorized with an initial - Angelina, Pauly D, Mike, Snooki, Jenni, Sammi, Ronnie and Vinny. They're also a little bit richer. A couple of them held out for a better payday, demanding more than the $10,000 per episode MTV was offering (Not unreasonable on their part, by the way, considering some members of "The Hills" were pulling down more than $100,000 per episode.) Final terms were not disclosed.

The holdout was getting nasty and MTV was returning the favor, but yesterday, there were no signs of animosity: "Our audience has fallen in love with 'Jersey Shore' and its amazing cast who have really grown together as a family," said Tony DiSanto, MTV programming chief in a statement, adding the network is "thrilled" to reunite the cast for more "laughs, love, drama and of course, GTL [Gym Tan Laundry]."

Fan reaction was slightly mixed. Yes, sure, of course - very happy to see the oiled, juiced, ripped, tanned gang back, but "Jersey Shore" - at least this summer's edition - will not be set at the Shore. (MTV declined to say where the show will be taped, but Florida is a little warmer this time of year.)

One fan, otherwise thrilled, wrote on Twitter, "moving a show called the Jersey shore out of Jersey? That's dumb."

