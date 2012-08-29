Jessica Simpson to be Katie Couric's first guest on talk show

Jessica Simpson will be Katie Couric's first guest on her new, syndicated talk show, "Katie," when it premieres Sept. 10.

According to a statement from the show, Simpson will talk about her "most intense challenges -- including losing the weight she put on during her pregnancy -- the journey to get back into shape . . . and how she's learned to juggle motherhood and her billion-dollar business empire."

On the subject of getting back in shape, Simpson signed a $4 million deal with Weight Watchers to help shed pregnancy pounds before giving birth to daughter Maxwell in May, Us Weekly reported.

The magazine also said that one of the actress-designer-singer's most recent dietary fixes has been cutting out the alcohol. She tweeted earlier this month: "Responsibility has drastically changed my life. Saturday night drink of choice . . . water! :)."

Singer Sheryl Crow will also show up on Sept. 10 with Simpson.