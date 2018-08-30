The Fonz, Ponch and other TV characters who rode motorycles

The new FX series "Mayans MC" (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 4) is a "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff that focuses on a motorcycle club on the California-Mexico border. Here are five other TV series that featured motorcycle-riding characters:

"Marcus Welby, M.D." (1969-76) Dr. Steven Kiley (James Brolin), the younger associate of the title character (Robert Young), rode a Triumph Bonneville to house calls, slinging his medical bag on the bike's handlebars.

"Then Came Bronson" (1969-70) Jim Bronson (Michael Parks) was a big-city reporter who was devastated by his best friend's suicide. So he quit his job and took off on his late pal's cycle to find the meaning of life.

"Happy Days" (1974-84) Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler), the coolest guy in Milwaukee, truly loved his Triumph. In one memorable 1975 episode, for a stunt on the TV show "You Wanted to See It," he set a new world's record by powering his cycle over 14 trash cans in front of Arnold's Drive-In.

"CHiPs" (1977-83) California Highway Patrol Officers Frank "Ponch" Poncherello (Erik Estrada) and Jon Baker (Larry Wilxox) kept law and order up and down the Los Angeles freeways. For the most part, they actually rode their cycles and performed many of the less-dangerous stunts.

"Street Hawk" (1985) Officer Jesse Mach (Rex Smith) was a motorcycle cop who was severely injured on the job. In exchange for undergoing risky surgery that restored his health, he agreed to become the test pilot of the titular experimental police cycle (it went 300 mph and was completely computerized).