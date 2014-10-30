Jim Carrey on 'Late Night with David Letterman:' The last time?

Jim Carrey has appeared on "Late Show with David Letterman" a total of fourteen times -- the 14th Wednesday night -- which is a talk show Carrey record. (Eleven times for "Tonight.")

While I haven't seen all fourteen appearances -- who the heck has!? -- I'm reasonably certain there hasn't been a dull one in the bunch, Wednesday's appearance no exception.

And so we may have to bid farewell to this long and funny association which began in 1994, unless Carrey has another "Dumb & Dumber" sequel in the works ("Dumb & Dumber Thre?") to appear before Dave retires next May.

Check out last night's open...and there's absolutely no doubt that there will be many people offended by anyone making light of Ebola (although I'm not sure he's making light of Ebola as much as Gov. Chris Christie's response to it, which made headlines in recent days).