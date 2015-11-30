Jim Henson’s ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ screens in Astoria

‘EMMET OTTER’ INSIGHT Jim Henson’s beloved 1978 holiday musical, “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas,” hits the big screen at Astoria’s Museum of the Moving Image Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. Bonus clips from a Henson documentary also will be presented. More at movingimage.us

BIG-NAME ORIGINAL SERIES Now streaming from Crackle: “The Art of More” drama series set in high-end auction houses, with Dennis Quaid, Kate Boswoth (new episode weekly). . . . From Amazon: Philip K. Dick’s alternate history, “The Man in the High Castle,” after the Allies lose World War II, with Luke Kleintank, Alexa Davalos, Rufus Sewell. . . . From Netflix: “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” with Krysten Ritter, David Tennant.

STREAMING IN SD/HD/4K Smithsonian Earth is a new subscription service, available in both high-def (HD) and ultra high-def (4K), via devices including Roku and Apple TV. (More platforms to be announced.) Cost is $3.99/month, with 7-day free trial available. Visit smithsonianearthtv.com