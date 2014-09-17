'Joan Day' celebrates Joan Rivers on E! Friday

E! will clear its decks Friday to devote a full day of programming to Joan Rivers, the network just announced. It's been dubbed "Joan Day," and the news release does indicate All-Joan-all-the-time. It starts at 7 a.m.

To the news release:

E!’s “Joan Day” programming will include an all-day marathon that showcases some of Joan’s best jokes from “Fashion Police” beginning at 7:00am ET/PT. Hilarious back-to-back episodes, including Joan’s milestone 80th birthday celebration and the last “Fashion Police” she did for the MTV Video Music Awards and Primetime Emmy special, highlight some of Joan’s laugh-out-loud funniest and most outrageous moments from her past four years on the series. Then the “Fashion Police” family honors Joan with a touching and hilarious 90-minute on-air celebration befitting of the woman whose sharp wit and biting comedy made her a legend to millions of fans, and who changed forever the face of Red Carpet fashion commentary. Joan’s daughter and “Fashion Police” executive producer Melissa Rivers, will join her onscreen “family” Kelly Osbourne, Giuliana Rancic, and George Kotsiopoulos, as they lovingly and, of course, laughingly, pay tribute to Joan’s years as the host of “Fashion Police” when “Fashion Police: Celebrating Joan” airs at 8:00pm ET/PT.