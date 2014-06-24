Joan Lunden, breast cancer diagnosis

Joan Lunden, former co-host of "Good Morning America," announced on the program Tuesday morning that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and has begun her treatment. See the clip below. A few quick Lunden facts: She was co-anchor from 1980 to '97; is mother to five, including three daughters from her first marriage; has authored eight books; and is a well-known and widely traveled health advocate...

Here's what she wrote on her blog...

I have already begun my chemotherapy and I am blessed to have my husband Jeff and my three older daughters with me every step of the way. I am so thankful to have the support, wisdom, and guidance from all my doctors and the loving support of my family and my friends. I know I have a challenge ahead of me in this journey, however I have chosen to take it as an opportunity to fulfill my father’s legacy and try to inspire others to protect their health.

