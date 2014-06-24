EntertainmentTV

Joan Lunden, breast cancer diagnosis

Journalist Joan Lunden attends the Woman's Day 8th Annual Red...

Journalist Joan Lunden attends the Woman's Day 8th Annual Red Dress awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. (Feb. 8, 2011) Credit: Getty Images

By Verne Gay

Joan Lunden, former co-host of "Good Morning America," announced on the program Tuesday morning that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and has begun her treatment. See the clip below. A few quick Lunden facts: She was co-anchor from 1980 to '97; is mother to five, including three daughters from her first marriage; has authored eight books; and is a well-known and widely traveled health advocate...

 Here's what she wrote on her blog... 

I have already begun my chemotherapy and I am blessed to have my husband Jeff and my three older daughters with me every step of the way. I am so thankful to have the support, wisdom, and guidance from all my doctors and the loving support of my family and my friends. I know I have a challenge ahead of me in this journey, however I have chosen to take it as an opportunity to fulfill my father’s legacy and try to inspire others to protect their health.
ABC US News | ABC Sports News

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?