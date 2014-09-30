Joan Rivers featured on 'Makers' on PBS

"Makers: Women in Comedy" -- part of the ongoing PBS series about notable women and their impact on history, culture, society, arts and sciences -- opens Tuesday with this trailblazer: Joan Rivers.

She spoke with the program before her death last month, and the encounter is a memorable one, with Rivers talking about her early rejection, and a turning point: when Lenny Bruce handed her a note saying, "You're right, they're wrong."

The hour-long documentary, Tuesday at 9 p.m., features many other prominent comedians (Roseanne Barr, Joy Behar, Ellen Degeneres) but this out-take on Rivers is most memorable, for obvious reasons.