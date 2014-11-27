John Mayer, Drew Carey among 'Late Late Show' interim hosts

A lineupof comedians -- plus musician John Mayer -- will guest host "The Late Late Show" in the period between Craig Ferguson's departure next month and James Corden's takeover on March 9, CBS announced Wednesday. Drew Carey will host the first and final weeks of these shows spanning between the weeks of Jan. 5-9 and March 2-6. Others stepping in include Judd Apatow, Will Arnett, Wayne Brady, Jim Gaffigan, Billy Gardell, Sean Hayes, Thomas Lennon, Kunal Nayyar and Mayer. A late-night edition of "The Talk" will air during "The Late Late Show" time period Jan. 12-16.