Jon Gosselin's new gig: Waiting tables

Former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" reality-TV star Jon Gosselin is now working as a waiter in rural Pennsylvania. "At first I was nervous," Gosselin, 36, told "Entertainment Tonight" Thursday of his job at the Black Dog Café in Stouchsburg, Penn., "because I was like, 'Oh, How are people going to react?' But then I'm thinking, 'Well, it's fun and I get to talk to people.' " The father of eight and ex-husband of Kate Gosselin says that it's "next to nearly impossible" for him to find a job.