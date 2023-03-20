Julianne Hough to replace Tyra Banks on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Former "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom pro Julianne Hough is succeeding Tyra Banks next season as co-host of the Disney+ dance competition.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host" with Alfonso Ribeiro, said Hough, 34, in a statement to Variety Monday that she afterward posted on Instagram. "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

Saying she was "so excited to reunite with" Ribeiro and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, her brother, she added that, "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season." Banks told TMZ.com last week that she was exiting the show, which she has hosted or co-hosted for the past three seasons.

Julianne Hough first appeared on “DWTS” as a pro dancer in 2007 and won back-to-back seasons. She left the show in 2009, but came back in 2014 as a judge, before leaving again in 2017. She appeared as a guest judge in 2021.

No premiere date has been announced for the upcoming season 32.