'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' season 11 gets a premiere date

The Kardashian clan is keeping it going with a new season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

E! network says the reality series will let loose with season 11 on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. EST.

To get viewers ready, the first of three specials, "Keeping Up: The Kardashians Rewind" airs this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST for a recap of Kourtney and Scott's relationship, Caitlyn Jenner's parenting style, and Kendall and Kylie's transition from pre-teens to businesswomen.

A pair of other specials will air Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, E! said Friday.