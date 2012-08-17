Kevin Jonas, Danielle premiere 'Married to Jonas'

Viewers who tune into Kevin Jonas' new reality show with his wife, Danielle, will see a different side of the 24-year-old singer.

On "Married to Jonas," Kevin jokes about sex and squabbles with Danielle. The show, which premieres Sunday on E! (10 p.m. EDT), isn't about the Jonas brother who wore a purity ring and seemed too good to be true. This time, he seems more relatable.

Kevin says he viewed the show, produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions, as an opportunity to show the public that he and Danielle are a normal couple.

"Doing a show like this, you kind of have to take it in stride, and we looked at it as an opportunity to show who we are as a couple without them making that decision for us," he laughed during a recent interview.

Danielle, 25, jokes the one thing that viewers will be surprised to see about her husband is "how messy Kevin is."

And unlike Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey and Jon and Kate Gosselin, Kevin and Danielle say filming the show didn't blow them apart but made their relationship stronger.

"We get to talk so much about things you might put aside and not want to bring up ... and we talk through things more instead of yelling," she said.

The show also follows Kevin and his brothers Nick and Joe as they go back to the studio as the Jonas Brothers.

The Jonas Brothers announced Friday that after three years, they will return to the stage for a one-night performance at Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 11.