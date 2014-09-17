Key & Peele explain their name game on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele — among two of the funniest people on the planet (excepting their extended cameo on "Fargo") — were on Tuesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (the host of which is also funny) to answer various questions about their long and fruitful collaboration.

Among these questions: Where did the name bit come from, exactly? It's the famous and hugely popular sketch in which Key plays a substitute teacher who insists on his own special pronunciation of student names.