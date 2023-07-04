Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky separating

Actor and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reality-TV star Kyle Richards and her husband, real estate mogul and “Buying Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky, have confirmed they are separating after 27 years of marriage but say they are not divorcing.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today ...,” began Richards, 54, in a graphical-text message late Monday on Instagram, which Umansky, 53, duplicated on his Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. People magazine on Monday reported it had confirmed that the couple had separated.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” their message continued. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.” They assured, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part.”

The post concluded with a request for privacy: “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Richards — whose screen work extends from child acting in the 1970s to movies including “Halloween” (1978), “Halloween Kills” (2021) and “Halloween Ends” (2022) and TV shows as recently as an episode this year of “How I Met Your Father” — met Umansky, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles real estate firm The Agency, in 1994 and they were wed on Jan. 20, 1996.

Her older sister Kim Richards, also a child star, has acted in films and TV for more than four decades.

Kyle Richards had been married from 1988 to 1992 to business executive Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had daughter Farrah, 34, now a real estate professional with The Agency. Kyle and Kim Richards are the younger half sisters of hotel heiress Kathy Hilton. Umansky was born in Mexico City to a Russian, Greek and Lithuanian Jewish family and moved to Los Angeles as a child. He and Kyle Richards have three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which has variously starred the Richards and Hilton sisters through the years, completed its 12th season in October. It reportedly has been renewed for a 13th, which the basic-cable network has not formally announced.