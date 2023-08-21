EntertainmentTV

Glen Head dancer Lambros Garcia, 10, returns to 'America's Got Talent' for live performance

Glen Head's Lambros Garcia, who wowed the judges and fans when his audition aired earlier this June, returns to '"America's Got Talent" for this season's qualifying rounds.

Credit: NBC / Trae Patton

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Ten-year-old dancer Lambros Garcia of Glen Head performs Tuesday night in the first live shows of “America’s Got Talent” season 18. A student at Mossa Dance Academy in New Hyde Park, Lambros will learn on Wednesday’s episode of NBC’s long-running variety-act competition whether he will continue on past this qualifier round.

The son of Christopher Garcia and Angela Scaliotis-Garcia, he had all four judges and the audience on their feet in the prerecorded June 6 episode with his sharply choreographed audition routine to Billy Porter’s “Love Yourself.”

Telling judge Howie Mandel afterward that he gets “a little bit bullied at” Glenwood Landing Elementary, Lambros explained, “A lot of people don't really know what it is to be a male dancer,” but vowed, “I love it so much and I'm never going to let anyone stop that.”

