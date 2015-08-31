'Late Show' guests week 2: Bernie Sanders, the Dead Weather and a Supreme Court justice

What do Bernie Sanders, Emily Blunt, TV on the Radio, and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon have in common? Unexpectedly, this: They will be guests on the second week of "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

If the first week's guest list appears a little eclectic, the second week's guest list amounts to a manifesto: No matter what anyone says or thinks going forward, "Late Show" will absolutely, positively, unequivocally be different from the other late-night TVs shows. (If this lineup is representative.) This isn't just "eclectic," but verging on "encyclopedic," or at the very least "eccentric."

That's a good thing, by the way.

Here's week number two:

Sept. 14: Actress Emily Blunt; Justice Stephen Breyer; musical performance by The Dead Weather

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sept. 15: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal; musical performance by Run The Jewels, with TV On The Radio

Sept. 16: Actor Kevin Spacey; TV legend Carol Burnett, with comedians Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer; musical performance by and interview with Willie Nelson

Sept. 17: Actress Naomi Watts; United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

Sept. 18: Actress Lupita Nyong'o; Senator Bernie Sanders; interview with and performance by "An American in Paris" cast members Christopher Wheeldon, Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope