'Late Show' guests week 2: Bernie Sanders, the Dead Weather and a Supreme Court justice
What do Bernie Sanders, Emily Blunt, TV on the Radio, and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon have in common? Unexpectedly, this: They will be guests on the second week of "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
If the first week's guest list appears a little eclectic, the second week's guest list amounts to a manifesto: No matter what anyone says or thinks going forward, "Late Show" will absolutely, positively, unequivocally be different from the other late-night TVs shows. (If this lineup is representative.) This isn't just "eclectic," but verging on "encyclopedic," or at the very least "eccentric."
That's a good thing, by the way.
Here's week number two:
Sept. 14: Actress Emily Blunt; Justice Stephen Breyer; musical performance by The Dead Weather
Sept. 15: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal; musical performance by Run The Jewels, with TV On The Radio
Sept. 16: Actor Kevin Spacey; TV legend Carol Burnett, with comedians Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer; musical performance by and interview with Willie Nelson
Sept. 17: Actress Naomi Watts; United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
Sept. 18: Actress Lupita Nyong'o; Senator Bernie Sanders; interview with and performance by "An American in Paris" cast members Christopher Wheeldon, Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope