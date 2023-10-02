'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman's cause of death revealed

Len Goodman, a founding judge of ABC’s long-running TV ballroom competition "Dancing with the Stars," died of prostate cancer when he passed on April 22 at age 78, according to a report Sunday citing his death certificate.

The U.K. tabloid Daily Express said the English dancer, dance instructor and competition judge had undergone surgery in 2009 to remove a malignant tumor in his prostate gland, keeping it secret from colleagues at the time, and that the cancer had eventually and unexpectedly spread to his bones. The certificate recorded the cause as “metastatic prostate cancer,” the newspaper said.

Goodman had announced in a November episode of “Dancing with the Stars” that he was retiring after 17 years and 31 seasons with the show. "I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show,” he said on air. “But I’ve decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” where from 2004 to 2017 he had concurrently judged on "Strictly Come Dancing,” on which “DWTS” is based.