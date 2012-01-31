Letterman: 30 years as a late-night host

David Letterman, at 64, marks his 30th anniversary as a late-night host tonight ("Late Night" bowed Feb. 1, 1982, on NBC). To celebrate, here are 15 amazing moments (and one year) over the decades. (15 because "Top 10" is just a little too obvious, no?)

15. May 18-21, 1987 -- Wacky week from Las Vegas, with guests like Sammy Davis Jr. and Lola Falana.

14. Sept. 6, 1984 -- Wearing an Alka-Seltzer suit, Letterman drops into a tank of water.

13. Feb. 21, 2000 -- Letterman's heart doctors and nurses get their late-night TV close-up.

12. Feb. 14, 1994 -- Dorothy Letterman, aka Dave's mom, joins the show. Interviews Hillary Clinton.

11. Tie, Feb. 1, 1982 and Aug. 30, 1993 -- "Late Night" launches with Bill Murray, Warren Zevon and Larry "Bud" Melman (Calvert DeForest). And CBS "Late Show" kicks off with Murray, Billy Joel, Tom Brokaw and Paul Newman, who wandered into the wrong theater ("Where are the singing cats?").

10. June 25, 1993 -- Last "Late Night" with one very special guest -- Bruce Springsteen.

9. June 5, 1997 -- Poor Farrah Fawcett is a guest, and she seems discombobulated.

8. March 31, 1994 -- Madonna's famous/infamous appearance, in which she referred to various body parts and functions, while getting bleeped 13 times -- a "Late Show" record.

7. July 28, 1987 -- Actor Crispin Glover, in a supreme fit of oddity, nearly plants his boot heel on Dave's forehead.

6. May 13, 1994 -- After a week originating from Los Angeles, Johnny Carson closes with a "Top Ten."

5. July 28, 1982 -- Wrestler Jerry Lawler slugs comedian Andy Kaufman, who unleashes a tirade of expletives.

4. Sept. 17, 2001 -- The first late-night TV guy to return after 9/11: "We're told that they were zealots fueled by religious fervor, religious fervor. And if you live to be a thousand years old, will that make any sense to you?"

3. Jan. 31, 2005 -- First show after Carson's death, with clips, monologue jokes written by Carson and observations.

2. All of 2009 -- That's right. The whole darned year -- from Joaquin Phoenix (Feb. 11) to Letterman's revelation that he had been a victim of an extortion attempt and had sex with female staffers (Oct. 1.)

1. Oct. 30, 2002 -- Warren Zevon. The entire edition devoted to the musician -- then diagnosed with mesothelioma -- who performed and spoke of what he'd learned in life (he died in 2003). Letterman's best hour. Ever.