LI exec has cover blown on 'Undercover Boss'

The whole idea of the CBS reality show "Undercover Boss" (Channel 2, Sunday at 9 p.m.) is that corporate chief executives, wearing a disguise, work ordinary jobs in their company to get a ground's-eye view of their employees' lot in life.

It usually doesn't involve a screaming waitress who recognizes you.

"To be honest, I don't know how" she did it, says Kevin Sheehan, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line and the undercover honcho of the episode airing Sunday night. He had spent a couple of weeks growing a beard, and had worn big, clunky prescription glasses not like his usual spectacles, plus a cap.

Even so, during taping in late September and early October, a waitress on the cruise ship Norwegian Epic "recognized some feature or other and screamed my name. We effectively brought her undercover" as well, he says. "From what I understand, it was the first time there's been such a blatant discovery on the show."

Sheehan, who was raised in Jackson Heights, drove a taxi in New York, taught at Adelphi University between CEO gigs and now lives in Lloyd Harbor, says the experience gave him a better understanding that workers are people, too.

"Everybody has a fascinating, different story," he said. "And there's a common weave as well. I met one person who . . . Jackson Heights" and has stayed in touch. One bald, burly deckhand in the episode "was so devastated by 9/11 that he tried to enlist in the military the next day and [was told he] was too old." But the man, whom Sheehan calls "heroic," persisted for "months to get that waived so he could serve."

Sheehan vows that after his stint his employees can expect more understanding from the boss.