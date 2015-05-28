'Full House' star Lori Loughlin confirms she'll return for sequel

Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on "Full House," on Thursday confirmed that she's reprising the character as a guest role on "Fuller House," Netflix's upcoming sequel to the 1987-95 ABC sitcom.

"I'm very excited. It's going to be really great to be back with the whole cast. It'll be a lot of fun," Loughlin, 50, who was born in Queens but raised in Hauppauge, told "Good Morning America."

"We're going to help Candace [Cameron Bure] and Jodie [Sweetin] and Andrea [Barber], like, spin off the new show. . . . So we'll come back and we'll do the first episode and maybe throughout the season we'll pop up here and there."

"Fuller House" executive producer Robert L. Boyett confirmed last week that twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played the role of toddler Michelle Tanner in the original series, will not return for the new show. The rest of the cast, including Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos, will appear in the reboot.