Lori Stokes leaves ABC7 Eyewitness News after 17 years

ABC7 morning co-anchor Lori Stokes announced Wednesday that she would be leaving Eyewitness News after 17 years with the station.

Stokes joined New York's WABC-TV in April 2000 and was co-anchor of “Eyewitness New This Morning” and “Eyewitness News at Noon” alongside Ken Rosato.

It was Rosato who first announced that Stokes would be leaving, playing a highlights reel encompassing her time at the station. Stokes then signed off for the final time Wednesday, following a warm send-off from the morning team.

Viewers expressed shock over her departure in the comments on a story about it on ABC7NY.com, but nonetheless wished Stokes all the best.

“Wow I'm shocked and saddened by the news that our Lori Stokes is leaving my favorite news,” one commenter wrote. “I wish Lori the very best that life has to offer!”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Such a heartwarming sign-off from one of my idols,” Twitter user Charmaine Nero tweeted. “Grew up watching her. Such an inspiration!!”

Stokes wrapped her last broadcast on a positive note, saying, “Let’s just say I’m shifting gears. Thanks for going on this incredible ride with me, and I know we’ll see each other again.”