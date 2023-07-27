Do you remember? Madonna's Long Island-centric response to Sinead O'Connor's 'SNL' stunt

Sinead O'Connor's most infamous moment took place when she appeared on "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 3, 1992 and ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II, saying "fight the real enemy." Among those who expressed displeasure about that incident was Madonna. When she appeared on "SNL" three months later, she offered her take on O'Connor's stunt — with a Long Island twist. Here's how Newsday reporters Ben Kubasik and Craig Gordon reported the moment on Jan. 17, 1993.

She wasn't even wearing boxing gloves, but Madonna managed yesterday to jab Joey Buttafuoco and Sinead O'Connor with a single punch.

Holding a photograph of Buttafuoco before the cameras near the end of "Saturday Night Live," Madonna said "fight the real enemy" and tore apart the picture of the man at the center of the Amy Fisher case.

Madonna's stunt was a blatant mockery of Irish singer O'Connor, who shocked viewers by voicing those same words and tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II on the Oct. 3 show. Unlike O'Connor's spontaneous action, Madonna's was planned in rehearsal.

Madonna — who has a history of verbal sparring with O'Connor — was critical of her at the time, saying of O'Connor, "I think there's a better way to present her ideas rather than ripping up an image that means a lot to other people."

O'Connor had said she ripped up the Pope's photo in protest of what she characterized as repressive acts of the Roman Catholic Church.

Buttafuoco, for his part, got a kick out of Madonna's laconic lampooning of his image, according to his attorney, Marvyn Kornberg.

"He rolled on the floor laughing," Kornberg said yesterday, adding,

"He's a Madonna fan. If they do it to the president, they do it to the vice president, and they do it to the Pope, I have no problem if they do it to Joe Buttafuoco," Kornberg said. "That's comedy."