'Magnum P.I.' reboot canceled by NBC

The lighthearted private-investigator drama “Magnum P.I.,” which was picked up by NBC after being canceled by CBS last year, /has now been axed at its new network despite respectable ratings, reports the trade website Deadline.com.

The series, a reboot of the 1980-88 CBS series “Magnum, P.I.,” starring Tom Selleck as a private detective in Hawaii, had previously been announced for a 20-episode fifth season on NBC, with the first half having aired Feb. 19 to April 23. The second half will air either early next year as a midseason show or earlier, depending on circumstances surrounding the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, Deadline said. The reboot stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as his business and now romantic partner, Juliet Higgins.

Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, the unrelated Amy Hill and Tim Kang co-star.