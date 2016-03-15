Mariah Carey to star in docu-series ‘Mariah’s World,' E! announces

Mariah Carey’s fans will be privy to the singer’s wedding preparations and life on her just-begun “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” concert tour on an upcoming E! reality show.

The network on Tuesday announced that Bunim / Murray Productions, whose shows include “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Project Runway” and “The Real World,” would produce the eight-episode, hour-long series “Mariah’s World.”

“I’m excited to bring my fans into my life for the next journey I’m about to embark on,” Carey, who turns 47 on March 27, said in a statement. “I’m already having so much fun with this documentary and I know you will too. There is nothing like capturing these moments.”

No airdate was announced.

Despite the show being produced by a reality-TV company and not an independent, journalistic documentarian, “I refuse to call it a reality show,” Carey told The New York Times on Tuesday. The five-time Grammy Award-winner, who was born in Huntington and raised in Greenlawn, said, “I thought it would be a good opportunity to kind of, like, show my personality and who I am, even though I feel like my real fans have an idea of who I am.” She added, “A lot of people have misperceptions about this and that.”

Her new tour commenced Tuesday in Glasgow and is scheduled through May 2 in Johannesburg. Carey is engaged to billionaire Australian businessman James Packer, but no wedding date has been set.