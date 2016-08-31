Mary J. Blige cast in ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ report says

R&B singer and actress Mary J. Blige will guest star in the upcoming third season of ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder,” Deadline.com said Wednesday.

No details were available regarding what role the Grammy winner, 45, would play in the series about a law professor (Viola Davis) and the students vying to work with her on high-profile homicide cases.

The show returns Sept. 22.

In other series news, E! revealed Wednesday that Oscar winner Jim Broadbent will have a “significant” role on season 7 of “Game of Thrones.”