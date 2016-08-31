EntertainmentTV

Mary J. Blige cast in ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ report says

There is no word which role Mary J. Blige, above in Los Angeles on June 1, 2016, will play in the ABC drama "How to Get Away with Murder." Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

R&B singer and actress Mary J. Blige will guest star in the upcoming third season of ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder,” Deadline.com said Wednesday.

No details were available regarding what role the Grammy winner, 45, would play in the series about a law professor (Viola Davis) and the students vying to work with her on high-profile homicide cases.

The show returns Sept. 22.

In other series news, E! revealed Wednesday that Oscar winner Jim Broadbent will have a “significant” role on season 7 of “Game of Thrones.”

