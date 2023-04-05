LI's Matthew Koma permanently banned from Twitter

Fans of music producer Matthew Koma will no longer be able to follow him on Twitter. The Seaford native confirmed on Wednesday that he had been permanently banned from the social-media platform after he changed his personal Twitter account’s profile photo to a picture of Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Thank you for all the kind messages today. Closure’s hard,” Koma.35, teased of his suspension in a Tuesday Instagram Stories post. “But it’s a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform. Big thanks @gwenythpaltrow [sic] for the inspiration.” Content posted on Instagram Stories cycles out after 24 hours.

The photo Koma used of Oscar winner Paltrow was from the recently ended trial in which the jury declared that Paltrow was not at fault in a 2016 ski accident with a retired Utah optometrist who sustained broken ribs and a concussion after the two skiers crashed into each other. According to reports, he also changed the name on his Twitter page to Paltrow's, although his handle stayed @MatthewKoma.

Koma, who is married to actor-singer Hilary Duff, also shared a screenshot of the message he received from Twitter informing him that he has been “permanently suspended” and is banned from creating a new account.