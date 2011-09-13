Meredith Vieira returns to NBC

Meredith Vieira returns to NBCMeredith Vieira, former co-anchor of "Today," has rejoined the NBC after what now appears to have been just a brief summer hiatus, Newsday's Verne Gay reports. She'll be a special correspondent for the new news magazine, "Rock Center with Brian Williams." She'll also contribute to "Today," and will file reports for the 2012 Olympics from London. Vieira -- still host of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" -- left "Today" to spend more time with her family.