Tony Shalhoub returns as quirky detective Adrian Monk in new movie

Tony Shalhoub will return as the titular quirky detective in Peacock‘s “Mr. Monk‘s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” premiering on Dec. 8.

"Monk has been a big part of my life for the last 10 or 12 years, and the character that I'm proudest of probably in my career," creator Andy Breckman told Entertainment Weekly in a story published Monday. "I was always hoping for a chance to revisit him the way you would want to revisit an old friend."

In the movie, Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") reprises his role as Adrian Monk, a San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder and numerous phobias. According to Peacock's description, the movie has Monk returning to solve one last and “very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly [Caitlin McGee, "Home Economics"], a journalist preparing for her wedding.”

In addition to Shalhoub, the movie features several of the series' original cast including Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo. New cast members include McGee and James Purefoy ("Sex Education").

"Monk" premiered on USA in 2002 and ran for 124 episodes over eight seasons, winning eight Emmy Awards. Its 2009 series finale was at the time the most-watched cable drama.