MTV’s ‘90’s House’ reality show to feature two Long Islanders

Two Long Islanders will be among the cast of MTV’s upcoming reality show “90’s House.”

The network announced Wednesday that the competition series — in which 12 millennial housemates will live and party in a 1990s-inspired house, using that decade’s technology, lingo and fashions — would include Long Islanders William, 27, the owner of a 1990s retro shop, and Sha’Monique, 24. MTV described William’s “ultimate ’90s obsessions” as NBC sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (1990-96) and throwback tees, while Sha’Monique’s were girl groups Destiny’s Child and TLC.

Scheduled to premiere Sept. 26 at 11 p.m., the show is hosted by Lance Bass and the newly announced Christina Milian. Expected guests include music and TV personalities known for their 1990s work, including Mario Lopez, Tatyana Ali, singer Michelle Williams, Joey Fatone, Marques Houston, Tyson Beckford, Salt-N-Pepa, Kid ’N Play, Bill Bellamy, Joey Lawrence, Kel Mitchell and Lori Beth Denberg, the cable network said.

On each episode opponents will face elimination by competing in various 1990s-themed challenges. The winner will receive $90,000, a Mazda Miata and tickets to a ’90s-themed cruise.