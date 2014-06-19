NBC orders Bear Grylls series -- with celebrities

If the idea of a series called "Running Wild" featuring Zac Efron sounds both interesting as well as slightly felonious, then NBC has got the forthcoming summer trifle for you — a new Bear Grylls series in which he'll bring along celebrities for the ride.

The stars: Zac Efron, Ben Stiller, Channing Tatum, Deion Sanders, Tom Arnold and “Today” co-anchor Tamron Hall.

The idea: Each will go out with Grylls for 48 hours on various adventures: "From skydiving into the Catskill Mountains, to rappelling down the cliffs of Utah and battling torrential wind and rain in Scotland ..." (The obvious solution to his latter adventure is to get an umbrella, but apparently that's not an option.)

"Running Wild With Bear Grylls" begins July 28.