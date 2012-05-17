Nickelodeon fixture 'iCarly' to wrap up

"iCarly," the biggest hit on kids' television and a Nickelodeon fixture since 2007, is ending, the channel said Thursday.

Nickelodeon declined to comment on reasons for the cancellation. However, star Miranda Cosgrove, 19, is going to college in the fall, and wants to expand beyond the show, while co-stars Jennette McCurdy and Jerry Trainor recently landed their own series.

Original episodes of "iCarly" -- averaging over 4 million viewers -- are not only Nickelodeon's top draws but typically the highest-rated series among kids and tweens. The cast will get together next month to shoot a finale special that will air in November, according to TVGuide.com, which first reported that the show would end.

"Everyone at 'iCarly' has been like family to me for five years," creator and executive producer Dan Schneider told the website. "When we film our very last scene, there will be a lot of crying, I know. But I also know that in television, you don't want to overstay your welcome. I want to go out the way we are -- on a creative high-note."