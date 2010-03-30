Nielsen ratings: 'Idol' tops 'Dancing' for top spot
'American Idol" was tops again, barely, as "Dancing With the Stars" hoofed its way to No. 2 with more than 24 million viewers.
Here are the top 10 prime-time network programs for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research. Programs are ranked by millions of viewers.
1. AMERICAN IDOL - TUESDAY, Fox, 24.21
2. DANCING WITH THE STARS, ABC, 24.19
3. AMERICAN IDOL - WEDNESDAY, Fox, 21.4
4. UNDERCOVER BOSS, CBS, 16.7
5. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 14.49
6. TWO AND A HALF MEN, CBS, 14.46
7. THE BIG BANG THEORY, CBS, 13.4
8. NCIS, CBS, 13.0
9. THE AMAZING RACE 16, CBS, 12.7
10. CASTLE, ABC, 12.2