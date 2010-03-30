Nielsen ratings: 'Idol' tops 'Dancing' for top spot

'American Idol" was tops again, barely, as "Dancing With the Stars" hoofed its way to No. 2 with more than 24 million viewers.

Here are the top 10 prime-time network programs for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research. Programs are ranked by millions of viewers.

1. AMERICAN IDOL - TUESDAY, Fox, 24.21

2. DANCING WITH THE STARS, ABC, 24.19

3. AMERICAN IDOL - WEDNESDAY, Fox, 21.4

4. UNDERCOVER BOSS, CBS, 16.7

5. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 14.49

6. TWO AND A HALF MEN, CBS, 14.46

7. THE BIG BANG THEORY, CBS, 13.4

8. NCIS, CBS, 13.0

9. THE AMAZING RACE 16, CBS, 12.7

10. CASTLE, ABC, 12.2